Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Nthabiseng Kgosana on bonding with TV dad Dumisani Dlamini in ‘The Four of Us’

TV star Nthabiseng Kgosana. (Supplied)

Newcomer Nthabiseng Kgosana‘s role of Bassie in The Four of Us is more than the breakthrough she has always dreamed of.

The talented actress opens up to Sowetan about finding an unexpected father figure in co-star Dumisani Dlamini (the estranged father of Doja Cat), her uncanny resemblance to on-screen mother Rami Chuene and more.

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How to switch off from work and recharge on holiday

Island hopping in Mauritius. (Supplied)

An email drops at 7pm while you’re at the dinner table or taking an evening walk, but you read it and respond. If you’re the person sitting on the other end, you feel disrespected and not so important, right?

It’s 9pm but you’re checking work messages and your mind is racing. You’re one of those people who are always ‘“on call”. Then there are text messages that need instant responses – but do they really?

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Witty and lively: Meet the interpreter who stole the show at the Madlanga inquiry

Vusimuzi Nkabinde, a translator, during the Madlanga commission of inquiry, on Friday. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

At 69, interpreter Vusimuzi Nkabinde says he was simply caught up in the moment when he delivered an animated and theatrical interpretation of a witness’s testimony at the Madlanga commission on Friday.

Nkabinde was thrust into the spotlight after interpreting for W/O Mbongeni Mpangase. His expressive and passionate delivery quickly won him praise from those present, with many people sharing videos of him on social media.

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