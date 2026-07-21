Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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WATCH | Psyfo reflects on ‘YoTV’, ‘Generations’ and Chris Brown

'Psyfo' appreciates the lessons learned during fatherhood. Picture: (Supplied)

Former child star Sipho “Psyfo” Ngwenya rose to fame on YoTV before launching a music career with Don’t Be Scared and acting as Ajex in the daily drama Generations.

At the weekend, he made a surprise TV return when he became the third celebrity-reveal on season three of The Masked Singer SA. Fresh from being unmasked as Clock, he takes Sowetan for a trip down memory lane.

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Artist Kutlwano Monyai uses crocheting skills learnt from granny, mom in works of art

Artwork by fine artist Kutlwano Monyai (Access Avenue)

Award-winning fine artist Kutlwano Monyai has unveiled a deeply personal body of work that celebrates the transformative power of joy and the quiet wisdom of domestic education through crocheting plastic bags.

Monyai is the 2024 Absa L’Atelier Art ambassador and winner, and two years after her crowning, she debuted her solo exhibition Dakalo: The Ultimate Gift at Gallery Momo in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

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