Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Director Sandulela Asanda transforms SA queer cinema with ‘Black Burns Fast’

Filmmaker Sandulela Asanda talks about Black queer representation in upcoming film Black Burns Fast. (Supplied)

Filmmaker Sandulela Asanda is shifting the narrative and paving the way for queer cinema with the release of their debut feature Black Burns Fast.

The coming-of-age film arrives in cinemas on July 31 and Asanda speaks to Sowetan about helming the year’s most buzz-worthy local movie.

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BOOK REVIEW | Aspects of liberation theology revisited via books inspired by Kairos Document

Keeping the Spirit of Kairos alive by Wesley Madonda Mabuza. (Supplied)

Despite frequent and frightening political dark clouds hovering over the country’s skies, author, priest, theologian, and social justice campaigner, the Reverend Dr Wesley Madonda Mabuza prays for the restoration of the rational political discourse in the country.

In an interview, Mabuza, the author of the new book, Keeping the Spirit of Kairos Alive, a book you could loosely describe as an expanded sequel to the 1985 Kairos Document, makes a compelling appeal for the serious deconstruction of church theology so as for society to uncover the richness of contextual theologies that speak to current socio-economic, political, and ideological realities of the day.

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