Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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WATCH | Kaylow continues with his triumphant rise

Singer-songwriter Kaylow talks about his journey to recovery after car accident last September. (Supplied. )

Now that musician Kaylow has recovered from a near-fatal car crash, he is back in studio working on new music with Chymamusique and plans to take over the continent.

He opens up to Sowetan about his new chapter.

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Culinary twins Lebo and Tebo Ndala debut sibling magic on cooking show ‘Twice as Nice’

Lebo and Tebo Ndala .jpg (supp)

Pull up a chair as culinary twins Lebo and Tebo Ndala debut their intimate, finger-licking kitchen with a new cooking show.

Their weekly show, Twice as Nice: With Love From The Twins, airing on The Home Channel, is on a mission to prove that good food doesn’t have to be intimidating.

Click here to read more.

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