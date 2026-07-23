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Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

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Your daily leisurely read. (Sowetan)

WATCH | Kaylow continues with his triumphant rise

Singer-songwriter Kaylow talks about his journey to recovery after car accident last September.
Singer-songwriter Kaylow talks about his journey to recovery after car accident last September. (Supplied. )

Now that musician Kaylow has recovered from a near-fatal car crash, he is back in studio working on new music with Chymamusique and plans to take over the continent.

He opens up to Sowetan about his new chapter.

Click here to read more.

Culinary twins Lebo and Tebo Ndala debut sibling magic on cooking show ‘Twice as Nice’

Lebo and Tebo Ndala .jpg (supp)

Pull up a chair as culinary twins Lebo and Tebo Ndala debut their intimate, finger-licking kitchen with a new cooking show.

Their weekly show, Twice as Nice: With Love From The Twins, airing on The Home Channel, is on a mission to prove that good food doesn’t have to be intimidating.

Click here to read more.

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