SPOTLIGHT | From revenge thriller ‘Motor City’ to ‘The Odyssey’ and local hot cooking

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight shifts into top gear this week with explosive action, box office success, a delicious local cooking show and fresh South African music.

Revenge takes the wheel in Motor City, the gritty new action thriller starring Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley and Ben Foster. Directed by Potsy Ponciroli, the film follows working-class veteran John Miller, who is framed for a crime he didn’t commit and returns determined to settle the score. Spotlight joined audiences to find out what they thought of this adrenaline-fuelled cinema release.

Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of The Odyssey has stormed to the top of the global box office, earning $264m (R4.3bn) on its opening weekend to become the biggest opening of Nolan’s career. Praised for its breathtaking scale and immersive storytelling, the film continues to cement its place as one of the year’s biggest cinematic events.

South African chef twins Lebo and Tebo Ndala are serving up delicious family favourites in the new cooking series Twice As Nice. Inspired by family, heritage and local flavours, the eight-part series is filled with simple recipes, entertaining ideas and plenty of sibling banter. Catch Twice As Nice on The Home Channel (DStv channel 176).

South African singer-songwriter Umzulu Phaqa steps into the spotlight with her debut solo album Volume 1. Inspired by the legacy of Brenda Fassie, the album blends nostalgic bubblegum with contemporary Nguni pop to create a vibrant and unmistakably South African sound. Volume 1 is available on all major streaming platforms.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook: @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competitions and giveaways

Win an exclusive The Odyssey movie merchandise hamper.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by July 31 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.