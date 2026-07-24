Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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‘Mapitsi’ opens up about kidnapping storyline on Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam star Mogau Motlhatswi as Mapitsi opens up about tackling kidnapping storyline. (Supplied)

Skeem Saam actor Mogau Motlhatswi has opened up about carrying the emotional weight of Mapitsi’s kidnapping storyline that has viewers of the soapie on the edge of their seats.

Motlhatswi opens up to Sowetan about the overwhelming response from the audience, how she navigated filming those emotional scenes and more.

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Hlulani Ngobeni’s parents inspired him to find love on Married at First Sight Mzansi

The lifelong and unbreakable union of Hlulani Ngobeni’s parents is what inspired him to be part of season 3 of the hot reality TV show Married at First Sight Mzansi.

Ngobeni speaks to Sowetan about his journey so far, matching with Nompumelelo Sobopha, and what their marriage has been like so far.

Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha. Picture: (suppli)

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