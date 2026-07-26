Becoming Hugh Masekela

Speaking to a few industry friends and colleagues before interviewing Thabo Rametsi, I try to get the skinny on one of South Africa’s most accomplished actors.
The verdict is unanimous. He’s a consummate professional. Dig around online and you’ll find countless stories praising his work ethic, but one theme dominates above all else: he’s intensely private.
So I brace myself for the kind of interview international A-listers often give — polite, measured and frustratingly brief. Instead, I meet an actor who is animated, thoughtful and genuinely excited to talk about his latest project, The Road Home — the new STUDIOCANAL production that’s already generating considerable buzz. On the chilly set of the upcoming drama musical, Rametsi’s bubbly energy is infectious.
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