EntertainmentPREMIUM

Becoming Hugh Masekela

An exclusive first look at Thabo Rametsi on his journey into playing Hugh Masekela in ‘The Road Home’

Thango Ntwasa

Thango Ntwasa

Lifestyle Digital Editor

Thabo Rametsi in a scene from ‘The Road Home’ in which he plays Hugh Masekela (Supplied)

Speaking to a few industry friends and colleagues before interviewing Thabo Rametsi, I try to get the skinny on one of South Africa’s most accomplished actors.

The verdict is unanimous. He’s a consummate professional. Dig around online and you’ll find countless stories praising his work ethic, but one theme dominates above all else: he’s intensely private.

So I brace myself for the kind of interview international A-listers often give — polite, measured and frustratingly brief. Instead, I meet an actor who is animated, thoughtful and genuinely excited to talk about his latest project, The Road Home — the new STUDIOCANAL production that’s already generating considerable buzz. On the chilly set of the upcoming drama musical, Rametsi’s bubbly energy is infectious.

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