Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Reconnecting Africans with their food heritage

Nozipho Thorne is an African food advocate, founder of Mongi Botanical and culinary curator of the Luju Food & Lifestyle Festival. Picture: (supp)

Nozipho Sasha Thorne is leading a quiet revolution to reclaim Eswatini’s indigenous botanicals, foods and ancestral knowledge, and show that the continent’s culinary future lies in its roots.

The 39-year-old African food advocate is the founder of Mongi Botanical and culinary curator of the Luju Food & Lifestyle Festival, where she transforms the region’s forgotten plants, once-dismissed as “poverty foods”, and generations of community wisdom into a bold celebration of cultural innovation and sustainability.

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‘Masked Singer SA’ awakened a new TV dream in traveller Popi Sibiya

Travel content creator Popi Sibiya as 'Pap and Wors' on the 'Masked Singer SA' stage. (Supplied)

Travel content creator Popi Sibiya has spent years fearlessly exploring Africa’s hidden gems, but nothing could have prepared her for The Masked Singer SA.

At the weekend, Sibiya was unmasked as the famous face behind the identity of “Pap and Wors”. Now she’s breaking it down to Sowetan about how the show pushed her out of her comfort zone.

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WATCH | Liquideep relives surreal moment of Tyla’s revival of classic ‘Fairytale’

Liquid Deep open up about a long-awaited reunion. Picture:

When the Liquideep duo Jonathan “Ziyon” Hamilton and Thabo “Ryzor” Shokgolo were initially contacted about Grammy Award-winner Tyla remaking their classic hit Fairytale, they thought it was a scam.

The house duo speak to Sowetan about working with the Chanel hitmaker, keeping it secret and their reunion.

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