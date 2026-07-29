Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Sportscaster Motshidisi Mohono reflects on 15 years of breaking barriers

Seasoned sports presenter Motshidisi Mohono. (Supplied)

Sportscaster Motshidisi Mohono has reflected on her 15-year career, which has seen her break barriers in a male-dominated industry.

Mohono takes Sowetan through the ups and downs of her illustrious career.

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How to balance black tax with your wealth goals

Simphiwe Mhlongo, an underwriter at Bidvest Life, says tracking all expenses over several months gives you a far more accurate picture of your true financial commitments and helps you budget more realistically. Picture: /123RF

From tracking your expenses over the months to understand how much you are contributing towards the upkeep of your family to protecting your sources of income.

These are some of the steps young black professionals can implement to ensure that they do not compromise their financial futures.

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