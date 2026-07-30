Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Chronical Deep finds hope through pain in new album

Music producer and DJ Chronical Deep. (Supplied)

Chronical Deep‘s H.O.P.E. (Hold On Pain Ends) is much more than an album title – it’s a mindset that changed his life.

The deep house producer and DJ opens up to Sowetan about letting go of his fears, finding healing through vulnerability, and defining success on his own terms.

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Take a fresh look at the townships − on two wheels

Guest riders pose in front of the Nelson Mandela statue during their tour. (supp)

While many people dream of leaving townships, Brian Dubazana is encouraging them − and foreign and local tourists − to rediscover them.

Through immersive bicycle tours, the passionate Daveyton local is inviting visitors and residents alike to experience the Ekurhuleni township’s rich history, vibrant culture and entrepreneurial spirit from the saddle of a bike.

Click here to read more.

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Sowetan