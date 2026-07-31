Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Meet the Playmakers — Oratilwe Matlala, Siyamthanda Jwacu and Dedrick West

Cheetos Playmakers Siyamthanda “JuicyJay” Jwacu, Oratilwe Matlala and Dedrick West. (Aart Verrips)

SMag’s latest digital cover, powered by Cheetos, celebrates the new crop of Varsity Sports’s superfans, bringing an electric atmosphere, inviting energy, unconditional loyalty and passionate unity to Varsity Football.

Introducing Cheetos Playmakers Oratilwe Matlala, Dedrick West and Siyamthanda “JuicyJay” Jwacu. They are bringing their joy to campuses and taking superfan culture to the next level at Varsity Football and Varsity Cup.

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Late pantsula pioneer Buru Mohlabane’s dream lives on

Pantsula dancer Lungile Mahlangu (Supplied)

Pantsula dancer Lungile Mahlangu and French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) cultural manager Aysha Waja are reflecting on the importance of preserving one of SA’s most influential cultural movements through Pantsula, My World – a landmark initiative honouring the legacy of the late pantsula pioneer Buru Mohlabane.

The pair unpacks to Sowetan the importance of honouring Mohlabane, preserving pantsula culture and breaking stereotypes in dance.

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