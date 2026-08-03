Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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R&B singer Maxwell’s shows in SA cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

He said, “This decision wasn’t made lightly. I sincerely apologise to everyone who was looking forward to the shows. I appreciate your understanding and continued support. I hope to be back with you all soon,” (supplied)

Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Maxwell’s concerts in Pretoria and Cape Town in August have been cancelled.

Maxwell was scheduled to perform at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on August 8 before performing in Cape Town the next Tuesday.

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Tshabalala finds pieces of herself in Inimba’s Thokozile

TV star Gabisile Tshabalala. (Supplied)

Gabisile Tshabalala makes her debut in Inimba on Monday as the loud, free-spirited and unpredictable Thokozile.

The actress, known for her other acting appearances in Scandal!, Muvhango and The Black Door speaks to Sowetan about connecting with the new character and how the role allowed her to revisit her younger self.

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PARENTING | Breastfeeding: Signs your baby feeds well and how to support your body

Specialist dietician Mbali Mapholi says breastfeeding places significant nutritional and hydration requirements on mothers. (123RF/ Feije Riemersma)

From steady weight gain to regular wet nappies and your breasts feeling softer.

These are some of the things breastfeeding moms should look out for to tell if your baby is feeding well.

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