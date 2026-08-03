R&B singer Maxwell’s shows in SA cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

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Maxwell has cancelled his highly anticipated South African tour but promises to perform in 2027. Picture:

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Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Maxwell’s concerts in Pretoria and Cape Town in August have been cancelled.

Maxwell was scheduled to perform at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on August 8 before performing in Cape Town the next Tuesday.

Event management and production company Vertex Events said Maxwell’s team informed them that he would no longer be coming to SA.

Maxwell allegedly told the event organisers: “Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control, I’m unfortunately no longer able to perform in South Africa as planned. This decision wasn’t made lightly.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone who was looking forward to the shows. I appreciate your understanding and continued support. I hope to be back with you all soon.”

Vertex also confirmed that ticket holders will be refunded in full. Webtickets will be contacting ticket holders for refund options.

The company said efforts to change the dates this year were unsuccessful.

“Maxwell and his team have been very clear that they were ready to perform at the shows which were bound to sell out and that they will work with Vertex Events to find alternative dates for 2027, as he will not be able to perform in 2026 regardless of the period in the year.

“Vertex Events was looking forward to producing a stellar show for all attendees. All venues were confirmed, technical production elements as well as all production logistics had been set in place, and Vertex Events was completely prepared for the shows.”

Sowetan