Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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WATCH | Shannon Esra says ‘Masked Singer SA’ challenged her beyond any TV character she’s played before

SAFTA-winning actress Shannon Esra describes what it was like being the Protea on The Masked Singer SA. (Su[)

Mzansi’s favourite TV lawyer Shannon Esra says portraying much-loved Sandra Stein from The Queen and The River did not come close to how tough it was being on The Masked Singer SA.

At the weekend, the SA Film and Television Award (Safta) winner was unveiled as the celebrity identity behind Protea. She unpacks her experience to Sowetan.

Kenosi Malebye driven by hunger to nourish both eyes, soul

Michelin-trained pâtissier, chocolatier, visual artist and curator Kenosi Malebye poses in the front of portraiture of Somizi by Sizwe Khoza (supp)

Michelin-trained pâtissier, chocolatier, visual artist and curator Kenosi Malebye has built a career proving that art is not confined to gallery walls. It can also be plated, savoured and shared.

Whether creating intricate desserts or curating exhibitions, the 40-year-old Sandton native is driven by one purpose − to nourish both the eye and the soul.

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