Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Hair today, gone tomorrow - Elaine conquers the world with new sound

Award-winning singer Elaine. (Supplied)

Nothing like a haircut to cue in a new era, and singer Elaine has done exactly that.

Sporting a new blonde pixie, on Tuesday the songbird known for her R&B hits You’re the One and Risky ushered in a new Afro-electronic era at Warner Music’s local headquarters in Sandton. New single One More Dance with Major League DJz offers a taste of the new era.

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How to set strong financial boundaries

Women must set financial boundaries. (123rf)

Women carry so much on their shoulders, and this can often put a strain on their finances.

Being natural caregivers, we support our families and still have to ensure that we are well off. But this is not easy.

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