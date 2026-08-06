Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Introducing SMag’s 5th Women of the Year edition

Nqobile Khumalo on the cover of SMag's 5th annual Women of the Year issue. (Steve Tanchel)

Presenting the cover stars for SMag’s fifth annual Women of the Year issue: Celeste Ntuli, Nqobile Khumalo and Kitso Kgori.

Ntuli, who plays Essie in The Polygamist, and won Headliner of the Year at the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards in May, is our Woman of the Year in Comedy. She’s also getting ready for the fourth edition of Celeste & Da Big Dudes at the weekend.

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EMMANUEL TJIYA | Hats off to incredible women

Editor-in-chief of S Mag Emmanuel Tjiya. (Steve Tanchel)

“Excuse me, do you mind telling me what’s in the box?” If I had a nickel for every time I’ve been stumped by this question at the airport, I would have enough money to buy my own jet.

I somehow find myself the magazine world’s mad hatter for the past two years. As a self-proclaimed party girl, I have developed a penchant for high-fashion hats, a fabulous ice-breaker at many soirées. That unfiltered curiosity stays with me even when breezing through airport security.

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