Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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WOMAN OF THE YEAR | Celeste Ntuli is that girl!

Celeste Ntuli (Steve Tanchel)

The 1995 women’s empowerment anthem Just a Girl is one of Gwen Stefani’s most memorable songs with her band No Doubt.

Over 30 years after Stefani belted out “Oh, I’m just a girl, take a good look at me”, those lyrics still ring true to the winner of Headliner of the Year at the 2026 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, Celeste Ntuli.

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Nanette continues on her stratospheric rise

Nanette has returned with the deluxe version of her debut album, Painfully Happy. (Supplied)

R&B chanteuse Nanette first captured the hearts of South Africans after her feature on amapiano superstar Kelvin Momo’s Fool Me. Since then, her star has reached stratospheric heights.

Following the release of her debut album Painfully Happy, now comes the deluxe version − a project that dives deeper into grief, healing, emotional growth, and finding hope beyond heartbreak. Sowetan chats to her about it.

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