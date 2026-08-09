Black Coffee vs Nota Baloyi: High Court push moves contempt case closer to possible jail time

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While Baloyi claims he has complied with cease-and-desist aspects of the original order by removing posts from social media, he refuses to issue a public retraction, arguing that doing so would force him to disseminate falsehoods. File photo

The high-stakes legal feud between DJ Black Coffee (Nkosinathi Maphumulo) and music executive Nota Baloyi has taken another turn, with the Johannesburg High Court ordering Baloyi to file his legal arguments in a pending contempt of court application. Black Coffee is seeking to have Baloyi jailed for 60 days following Baloyi’s refusal to issue a court-ordered apology for defamatory statements made on a podcast last year.

While Baloyi claims he has complied with cease-and-desist aspects of the original order by removing posts from social media, he refuses to issue a public retraction, arguing that doing so would force him to disseminate falsehoods. Baloyi also contends that the contempt proceedings are premature due to an ongoing appeal, while Maphumulo maintains that ignoring binding judicial orders undermines the authority of the court.

With the High Court now compelling Baloyi to submit his heads of argument within 10 court days, the case is moving closer to a decisive ruling that could see the commentator facing prison time.