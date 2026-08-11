Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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IN PICS | Monique Bingham honoured with first international award at Basadi in Music Awards

Monique Bingham performs at the Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

House music legend Monique Bingham believes being presented with the first International Recognition Award at the fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards is a full-circle moment in a country she has come to regard as home.

The New Yorker was visibly moved accepting the honour in Joburg at the weekend. “This is like the classiest, most glamorous moment of my career. I am so honoured,” Bingham told Sowetan.

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WOMAN OF THE YEAR | A space odyssey, Pontsho Maruping

Pontsho Maruping, managing director at SARAO, is our Woman of the Year in Science. (Supplied)

My first impression of the managing director of the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO), Pontsho Maruping, is that she has little patience with being fussed over.

Before our interview begins, a colleague offers a gentle caveat. Maruping has just returned from a business trip and is feeling under the weather, so I should go easy on her.

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WOMAN OF THE YEAR | Nqobile Khumalo is shooting for the moon

TV star Nqobile Khumalo. (Steve Tanchel)

Nqobile “Nunu” Khumalo says acting saved her life. She doesn’t mean it in the dramatic, theatrical way the phrase is often used. For Khumalo, acting has been a divine calling with every role shaping both her career and the woman she has become.

Now 34, the actor and model has spent the past 15 years building one of Mzansi’s most impressive screen careers, making her television debut on Isibaya.

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