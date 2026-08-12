Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Tumi Morake’s ‘Masked Singer SA’ transformation a sweet ode to last season’s winner Warren Masemola

Comedienne Tumi Morake on the 'Masked Singer SA' stage. (Supplied)

Comedienne Tumi Morake went into The Masked Singer SA with a strategy — study actor and season two winner Warren Masemola’s performances.

Morake is the latest star to be unmasked as the celebrity identity behind “Koeksister”.

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WOMAN OF THE YEAR | Relebohile Moletsane quietly transforming futures

Prof. Relebohile Moletsane is our Woman of the Year in Education (Supplied)

For Prof. Relebohile “Lebo” Moletsane, the first destinations worth exploring weren’t reached by planes but through the pages of great books.

In rural Matatiele, Eastern Cape, those books offered glimpses of possibilities far beyond the village she called home.

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WOMAN OF THE YEAR | Kitso Kgori is the architect of her story

Our Woman of the Year in Fashion & Beauty, Kitso Kgori. (Steve Tanchel)

I first met Kitso Kgori was at a fashion party hosted by her close friend and designer Rich Mnisi in the concrete tubes of Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town, last November.

She was carefree and effortlessly cool behind the decks while serving body in a signature Xibelani miniskirt designed by Mnisi. Her buttery, glowing skin in a barely-there crop top was as spellbinding as her DJ set.

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