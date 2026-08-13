Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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SK Khoza bounces back in Netflix’s Umthetho

SK Khoza portrays Zola in new Netflix crime drama Umthetho (supplied)

Actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza is back on the small screen with a character that demanded he delve deeper and not rely solely on the physical performance.

Khoza portrays Zola in a new Netflix crime drama Umthetho, a seven-part SA adaptation of Brazilian series Brotherhood, which premieres on Friday.

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Anele Zondo on new music, motherhood, love with L’Tido

Rapper and television personality Anele Zondo is back. (Supplied)

Anele Zondo is back with a bang. At the weekend, she hosted Basadi in Music Awards with Lerato Kganyago, Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena and Unathi Nkayi.

The rapper recently dropped her new single, Bhampa, which signals a new era in her musical journey.

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WOMAN OF THE YEAR | The meteoric climb of Leila Fourie

Our Woman of the Year in Business, Leila Fourie. (Devin Lester Photography (Pty) L)

Leila Fourie, who stepped down from her role as Joburg Stock Exchange (JSE) CEO in March, says her next chapter will focus on helping to find solutions to youth unemployment and promote sustainability.

Fourie, our Woman of the Year in Business, retired from the JSE, Africa’s largest bourse, in March, following a six-year tenure during which she oversaw its record financial performance in 2025.

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