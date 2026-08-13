SPOTLIGHT | Heartfelt journeys and high-stakes drama headline this week’s picks

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Our celebration of strong female leads with heartfelt stories, sci-fi adventure, record-breaking superheroes and gripping local drama continues this week in Spotlight.

Sometimes the best way to live is to stop worrying about surviving. In Sunny Dancer, cancer survivor Ivy heads to a summer camp for teenagers affected by cancer, where new friendships, rule breaking and a little romance help her discover a new perspective on life. Written and directed by George Jaques and starring Bella Ramsey, Neil Patrick Harris and Daniel Quinn-Toye, this heartfelt coming-of-age story is now showing at cinemas.

A mysterious cosmic event tears an ordinary suburban street from Earth and transports it to somewhere completely unknown in the sci-fi adventure The End of Oak Street. With danger coming from every direction, sticking together may be the only way to survive. Directed by David Robert Mitchell and starring Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery, this thrilling adventure is showing at cinemas, IMAX, 4DX and ScreenX.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has swung straight to the top of the global box office, with South African audiences helping deliver the biggest opening weekend in local box office history by earning more than R44m. Globally the film has crossed the $1bn (R16.15bn) mark, becoming the second-fastest film ever to reach the billion-dollar milestone. The web-slinging blockbuster continues to climb and is at cinemas nationwide.

When family and justice collide there are no easy choices in the gripping new South African drama Umthetho. Nqobile “Nunu” Khumalo stars as a young prosecutor who discovers her supposedly dead brother is alive and running a prison syndicate, forcing her to choose between blood, loyalty and the law. The seven-part series also stars Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo, Tony Kgoroge and Given Stuurman, and is streaming on Netflix.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competitions and giveaways

Win movie tickets to see Sunny Dancer at cinemas.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by August 21 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.

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