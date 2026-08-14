Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Dark Horse on evolution, resurgence of deep house

House music DJ Dark Horse. (KINGRAPHY)

Deep house music is having a comeback moment with the kids, and Dark Horse is at the forefront of this sonic resurgence.

The Bushbuckridge-born DJ and producer, real name Ntando Sithole, is less a comeback than a rediscovery of a sound that has gone through many evolutions.

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Rēfilwe aims to take over local R&B scene

Refilwe (Supplied)

Newcomer Rēfilwe has set her sights on becoming Mzansi’s next R&B queen. Inspired by global powerhouses, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter (born Refilwe Maitisa) is fusing her love for music, theatre and fashion to carve out a unique sonic experience.

She tells Sowetan how singing at school and church and then studying theatre in Los Angeles and New York has shaped her sound.

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Lindy Johnson and Mbali Gudazi — female, fearless and funny

Comedian Lindy Johnson (supp)

Female, fearless, and funny. For comedians Lindy Johnson and Mbali Gudazi, these are more than descriptions; they are the qualities that fuel their punchlines and allow them to command the mic in a field that is still largely dominated by men.

The two women are on the line-up for Savanna Serves Bafunny Bafunny: South Africa’s Festival of Comedy in September. They will be joined by Trevor Noah, Eugene Khoza, Thabiso Mhlongo, Panch Gasela and Learnmore Jonasi.

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