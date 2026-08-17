Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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‘Abantu bayangizonda!’ — Nelisiwe Sibiya talks playing a villain and championing culture at Castle Milk Stout’s ‘Songs To Savour’

How singer Nelisiwe Sibiya reinvented herself as a Safta-winning actor

Actress Nelisiwe Sibiya is to star in e.TV's newest drama series, 'Land of Mills and Money', which premieres on August 31. (Supplied)

Mama Ka Bafana hitmaker Nelisiwe Sibiya is booked and busy and on top of her acting game five years after stepping away from music.

The singer and actress known for her prolific roles in Lockdown, Durban Gen and Umkhokha has booked her next lead role after winning her first SA Film and Television Award (Safta) for her buzzy role in iThonga.

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Feeling hot and bothered? Exploring the link between hormones and mental health

Exercising and healthy eating is important. (123RF / Ammentorp)

When a woman goes through perimenopause and menopause phases, the shift in hormones can give them more than just hot flushes; it can affect their mental health.

You could be experiencing mood swings, insomnia — lack of sleep affects how your body and brain function the next day — or it could be anxiety and depression.

Click here to read more.

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