Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Electrician crowned MasterChef champion with R1m win

MasterChef SA winner Benjie (and runner-up Candice Meth in the final) PIC: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

From a kitchen dream to national title, Andrew “Benji” Benjamin has gone from working as a high-voltage electrician in the Northern Cape to being crowned the winner of MasterChef South Africa Season 6.

Along with the title, he wins a handsome prize of R1m.

The 40-year-old Kimberley native brought tenacity, grit and nerves of steel to the kitchen throughout the season, remaining calm under pressure even as the competition heated up.

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Zinzi Zungu and Miranda Ntshangase on a mission to educate creatives

Zinzi Zungu and Miranda Ntshangase expose the harsh realities behind SA’s creative industry. (Supplied)

For decades, Zinzi Zungu and Miranda Ntshangase have observed the many undocumented realities of SA’s creative industry, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Zungu’s TV career spans more than 15 years as a multi-hyphenate creative executive and arts educator, and she has acted in productions Scandal!, Uzalo and Generations.

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