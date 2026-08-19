Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Pop group Dey Say chasing global stardom, Grammy

A-Pop group, Dey Say. (Supplied)

Dey Say is the next up-and-coming band to watch. The Joburg quintet, comprised of Jo, Dre, Fabian, Dean and Chad, dream of the kind of global success once enjoyed by fellow boy band One Direction.

Sowetan gets to know the group. Formed in 2022, Dey Say talk about their latest single, Better Off Without You, gracing big stages and their dream of winning a Grammy.

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MTV MVAs scrap Afrobeats category which Tyla has won back-to-back

Tyla (Cathrerine A LoMedico)

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have dropped the Best Afrobeats category from their 2026 nominations, following two consecutive wins by South African superstar Tyla.

The category is absent from the nominations announced on Tuesday for the 2026 ceremony, just three years after it was introduced to recognise the growing global influence of Afrobeats and African music.

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