Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Now you can wear Selaelo Selota’s Thrrr... Phaaa!
At 61, Selaelo Selota is proving that creativity has no expiry date, stepping into a new creative chapter with the spirited debut collection, The New Resonance, for his newly-minted fashion label Thrrr... Phaaa!
The milestone is the legendary Afro-jazz musician, composer and multi-instrumentalist extending his artistry from an energetic sound into an emboldened, new and undeniable style.
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Zulu Queens drop a single, album coming soon
Amapiano sensation Mawhoo and Afro-pop powerhouse Lwah Ndlunkulu are joining forces. Under the moniker Zulu Queens, the duo are set to drop a maskandi album, Isithembu, on August 28.
Sowetan caught up with the Zulu Queens at the launch of their new single, Distance, on Tuesday night.
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