Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Now you can wear Selaelo Selota’s Thrrr... Phaaa!

Model wears designs from Selaelo Selota's fashion collection, The New Resonance for Thrrr...Phaaa! at The Space in Rosebank (supp)

At 61, Selaelo Selota is proving that creativity has no expiry date, stepping into a new creative chapter with the spirited debut collection, The New Resonance, for his newly-minted fashion label Thrrr... Phaaa!

The milestone is the legendary Afro-jazz musician, composer and multi-instrumentalist extending his artistry from an energetic sound into an emboldened, new and undeniable style.

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Zulu Queens drop a single, album coming soon

Lwah Ndlunkulu and Mawhoo have joined forces to cement their music in the Maskandi genre. (Supplied)

Amapiano sensation Mawhoo and Afro-pop powerhouse Lwah Ndlunkulu are joining forces. Under the moniker Zulu Queens, the duo are set to drop a maskandi album, Isithembu, on August 28.

Sowetan caught up with the Zulu Queens at the launch of their new single, Distance, on Tuesday night.

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