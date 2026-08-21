Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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‘Nyala O’ star Amanda Seome on mjolo drama, red flags and deal-breakers

Actress Amanda Seome opens up about her new role on 'Nyala O'. Picture: (Supplied)

Amanda Seome is at the heart of TV’s hottest mjolo drama in Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Nyala O, where her character, Pretty Hadebe, finds herself caught in a messy love triangle.

The former Shaka iLembe star breaks it down to Sowetan about stepping into the scandalous storyline, mjolo red flags, loyalty and more.

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Unapologetically Lorcia: Safta winner plays another compelling role in ‘Umthetho’

Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo. Picture: (supplied)

Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo has rejected the trope of playing one-dimensional women, and her latest role as Crystal Dlamini in the crime drama Umthetho is no exception.

For Cooper-Khumalo, the role in the Netflix crime drama offered another opportunity to tap into the emotional complexity and strength of womanhood.

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TSA MANYALO | Miss Soweto Paige Harvey finds a church romance in Daniel du Preez

Newlyweds Paige Harvey and Daniel du Preez. Picture: (DJEHA / DJAYSTUDIOS)

Daniel: I always knew I wanted to marry Paige — I was waiting for what I thought would be the “right time”. But when she went to visit her mom in Dubai for a month, everything became much clearer. I honestly thought I’d spend that time enjoying life with my friends, but instead I found myself counting down the days until she came home. Being apart made me realise just how much she had become part of my everyday life.

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