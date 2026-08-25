Between Meetings | Aphiwe Mkefe returns to TV with ‘Spinners’

Aphiwe Mkefe back on TV with ‘Spinners’
The anticipated second season of the hit drama Spinners has found a new home on Mzansi Magic after the shutdown of Showmax.
The first season will rerun on Mzansi Magic on Sundays, with the second season premiering when the first season wraps on October 25.
Click here to read more.
Indulge in afternoon tea with pastry chef Nathan Jacobs
Spring is best savoured slowly and at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff in Johannesburg. The newly reimagined Champagne Afternoon Tea invites guests to settle in and take a moment to enjoy the sweeter things in life.
Curated by the hotel’s 42-year-old executive pastry chef, Nathan Jacobs, each bite has been thoughtfully crafted to deliver a sense of indulgence, nostalgia and pure delight.
Click here to read more.
Rikus de Beer gets his comedy groove back after long stage break
After spending time away from the comedy stage, Rikus de Beer says The Masked Singer SA has reminded him how much he missed performing.
Better known as Radio Raps, the comedian, musician and entrepreneur was unmasked as King Pie at the weekend.
Click here to read more.
- Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.