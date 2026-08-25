Between Meetings | Aphiwe Mkefe returns to TV with ‘Spinners’

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Aphiwe Mkefe back on TV with ‘Spinners’

Aphiwe Mkefe. Picture: (Supplied)

The anticipated second season of the hit drama Spinners has found a new home on Mzansi Magic after the shutdown of Showmax.

The first season will rerun on Mzansi Magic on Sundays, with the second season premiering when the first season wraps on October 25.

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Indulge in afternoon tea with pastry chef Nathan Jacobs

Spring is best savoured slowly and at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff in Johannesburg. The newly reimagined Champagne Afternoon Tea invites guests to settle in and take a moment to enjoy the sweeter things in life.

Curated by the hotel’s 42-year-old executive pastry chef, Nathan Jacobs, each bite has been thoughtfully crafted to deliver a sense of indulgence, nostalgia and pure delight.

Executive pastry chef Nathan Jacobs. Picture: (supp)

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Rikus de Beer gets his comedy groove back after long stage break

Comedian, musician and entrepreneur Rikus de Beer. Picture: (Supplied)

After spending time away from the comedy stage, Rikus de Beer says The Masked Singer SA has reminded him how much he missed performing.

Better known as Radio Raps, the comedian, musician and entrepreneur was unmasked as King Pie at the weekend.

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