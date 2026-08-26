Between Meetings | ‘First Time’ hitmaker Teeks on love, Māori heritage and Bongeziwe Mabandla

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WATCH | ‘First Time’ hitmaker Teeks on love, Māori heritage and Bongeziwe Mabandla

New Zealand soul star Teeks is making his debut performance in SA this weekend. Picture: (Supplied)

New Zealand soul star Teeks has brought his velvety voice to South Africa.

The Māori powerhouse behind the songs Remember Me, Without You and First Time, which went viral on TikTok, makes his Mzansi debut this weekend as part of a three-city tour alongside UK indie-pop duo Good Neighbours.

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Sowetan on the Move | Could Reformer Pilates be a runner’s secret weapon?

Reformer Pilates with Sowetan on the Move. Picture: (Supplied )

Strength, mobility and injury prevention are important parts of any runner’s training, but finding the right balance can be a challenge.

In this episode of Sowetan On The Move, host Thulani Mbele steps off the running track and onto the Reformer Pilates machine for an intense first-time session at Funda Fit in Midrand.

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Ladysmith Black Mambazo share touching tribute to Dolly Parton

Ladysmith Black Mambazo have paid tribute to the late Dolly Parton. Picture: (Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

As tributes pour in for legendary American country singer Dolly Parton, who died yesterday aged 80 after health issues, famous names who knew and worked with her mourned her death and celebrated her legacy.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the stars who have shared their tributes.

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