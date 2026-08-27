Between Meetings | Making money moves that matter

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PAYDAY TO PAYDAY | Making money moves that matter

In this episode of Payday to Payday, hosts Gugu Phandle and Sibongile Mashaba get real about the money matters that affect our day-to-day lives. Picture: (Supplied)

What is your relationship with money? Are you a person who saves first or spends first? Have you ever had the all-too-familiar “Where did my money go?” moment?

In this episode of Payday to Payday, hosts Gugu Phandle and Sibongile Mashaba get real about their relationships with money and the financial choices we make in our day-to-day lives. From spending habits and saving to those moments when the money seems to disappear before payday, they ask each other the questions many of us can relate to.

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Thabo Kopele’s collection inspired by individuality, personal style

Fashion designer Thabo Kopele. Picture: (Supplied)

Fashion designer Thabo Kopele believes individuality is more than a style statement; it is the driving force behind every personal look and his latest collection.

The 28-year-old designer, based between Johannesburg and Cape Town, founded his namesake label eight years ago and recently unveiled Bo Ausi Ba Skoon, a collection inspired by the distinctive ways South Africans express themselves through dress.

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‘uMlando’ hitmaker 9umba shifts into top gear

Music producer 9umba. Picture: (Supplied)

Letlotlo-la-Bakuena Letlatsa, aka 9umba, has risen to fame as the producer behind some of amapiano’s biggest hits, most notably the smash hit uMlando with Toss and Mdoovar.

He is now stepping into the limelight, setting his sights on taking his music beyond our borders, with the hopes of being a headliner in Ibiza. Sowetan chats to him about being an independent artist, lessons uMlando taught him and his new single Kombamina.

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Sowetan