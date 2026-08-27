SPOTLIGHT | Postapocalyptic survival and spiders, dance and tech merge, women connect

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight wraps up Women’s Month with postapocalyptic survival, tropical terror and stories celebrating South African creativity and connection.

Survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice in The Dog Stars, the epic new thriller from legendary director Ridley Scott. Based on Peter Heller’s bestselling novel, the film follows young pilot Hig as he navigates a brutal postapocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission sends him on a dangerous search for hope. Starring Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley, The Dog Stars is made for the big screen and is showing in cinemas and IMAX.

A luxury eco-resort’s grand opening turns into a fight for survival when construction unleashes an infestation of deadly spiders in the horror-comedy Spider Island. Directed by Christopher Smith and starring Rose Williams, Avani Gregg, Tim McInnerny and Owen Warner, the tropical getaway comes with seriously unwelcome guests. Don’t get caught in the web as Spider Island crawls into cinemas nationwide.

Dance, technology and our increasingly digital lives collide in e.ID: A Fugue, the latest contemporary production from Cape Town-based Darkroom Contemporary. Choreographed by Louise Coetzer, the bold production explores what it means to be human as our physical and digital identities become increasingly intertwined, using powerful movement, industrial sound, imagery and technology. Following its local run, e.ID: A Fugue heads to Germany and the Netherlands in September.

Actress and voice artist Sihle Ndaba is creating a new space for women to connect with That Girl Social Club. Known for her roles in Uzalo, The Herd and Scandal!, Ndaba launched the community to help women over 30 build meaningful friendships and connections beyond work, family and social media. Spotlight joined her at the first Girl Dinner in Johannesburg as she prepares to take the concept nationwide.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

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