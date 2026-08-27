WATCH | Former government spokesperson Lumka Oliphant reveals pole dancing passion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Former social development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant has revealed her hidden talent for pole dancing, sharing a series of videos on X demonstrating her progress.

In the videos, Oliphant showcases her skills while attending classes, performing routines alongside classmates and participating in a recent photoshoot in which she posed in black leather shorts, a cropped top and a beaded necklace.

https://x.com/Ma_Lunga/status/2092295919169348079?s=20

While historically associated with adult entertainment, pole dancing has evolved into a recognised fitness discipline combining gymnastics, acrobatics and fluid dance choreography on a vertical pole. For Oliphant, her primary motivation for starting pole dancing was physical fitness and self-acceptance.

“It was multiple things,” she explained on X. “From trying to strengthen my core after myomectomy, hysterectomy and two C-sections, to also accepting my fuller figure.”

She encouraged other women to consider the sport after childbirth to regain flexibility and break post-pregnancy physical habits.

“I believe every woman after childbirth should be encouraged to do pole because I realised there are habits we don’t stop after accommodating a bump, simple things like picking up something off the floor without opening your legs. Also, it’s a full-body exercise and I love the supportive community of women it brings me.”

https://x.com/Ma_Lunga/status/2075884857662578782

The journey has not been without physical challenges. Oliphant recalled experiencing a severe muscle cramp during an inverted pose but noted that the injury did not deter her.

“I thought I was dying, but I was back for all of this week’s classes, including today’s. I had to go back and show that pole andenziwa njalo mna! (you don’t do that to me!).

“It keeps me sane and always delightful. My face says it all: I’m happy.”

Oliphant’s shift in public profile came after her precautionary suspension in September 2025 and subsequent dismissal in October 2025 following an investigation into gross administrative misconduct and the mismanagement of public resources. She has since challenged her dismissal as politically motivated, leading to a public feud and exchange of accusations with her then boss, former minister Sisisi Tolashe.

Her online posts have drawn criticism, with some social media users directing derogatory comments at her or claiming her new passion signals the end of her professional communications career. Oliphant dismissed the backlash, emphasising that pole dancing is purely about fitness and personal empowerment.

“This is my form of exercise. I don’t sell my body to survive. I have survived much better outside government — actually, I make more. At times, it’s okay not to insult,” she wrote. “I have always been free. You just didn’t know.”

TimesLIVE