Between Meetings | Judith Sephuma marks milestone with ‘Iya Iyo’ remixes

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Judith Sephuma marks milestone with ‘Iya Iyo’ remixes

Judith Sephuma. Picture: (Supplied )

It’s been 25 years since Judith Sephuma released her critically acclaimed and commercially successful 2001 album A Cry, A Smile, A Dance. To mark the milestone, Sephuma has released Iya Iyo (Remixes) EP, inspired by cut number four from her debut album.

The four-track offering features the original rendition of Iya Iyo with remixes by Stixx, Shazmicsoul and C-Blak.

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WATCH | ‘I nearly lost my life’: Lamiez Holworthy on surgery after burst cyst

Lamiez Holworthy opens up about a harrowing experience. Picture: (Instagram/Lamiez Holworthy)

DJ and media personality Lamiez Holworthy has opened up about a harrowing health scare that saw her being rushed to have emergency surgery on National Women’s Day.

In an emotional and candid post, Lamiez shared videos of herself in hospital where she was visited by her family, including her father, Chicco Twala, and her husband, rapper Khuli Chana.

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The lost art of the long dinner

The first edition of the Bella Nights series took place at Butcher Boys Kyalami in Johannesburg. Picture: (Devin Lester)

Somewhere between work deadlines, relationships, family commitments and the endless admin of being an adult, it can become surprisingly easy to lose touch with the life we are living.

It sounds dramatic, but in an increasingly digital world we have become very good at making life more efficient. We stream movies from the couch, have groceries delivered to the door and maintain entire friendships through sporadically sent voice notes.

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