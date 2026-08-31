Between Meetings | From cleaning cinemas to film director

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From cleaning cinemas to film director

South African filmmaker, director, and actor Zolani Phakade. Picture: (supp)

At 17, Zolani Phakade was forced out of his home by his stepfather and learnt early on that survival meant working hard.

Years later, with no formal directing qualification and after starting out on R50 a week, he has become a three-time Safta winner and Emmy nominee whose credits include The River, Kings of Joburg, Gold Diggers, and Greed and Desire.

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Vazi on new acting role, producing and pretty privilege

TV actor, presenter and producer Siphesihle Vazi. Picture: (Supplied)

Siphesihle Vazi makes his way back to acting, playing Dr Thokozane Jobe in Amalanga Awafani, having made his mark in Makoti and The Queen. In his 10-year TV career, he became a household name as a presenter on Selimathunzi. He tells Sowetan about his new role and what he gets up to away from the camera.

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10 days or face the music: Major League DJz star Banele Mbere hit with R1.19m Sars debt

Banele Mbere's failure to respond could see Sars pursue further legal enforcement, including a civil judgment and execution against his assets. Picture: (Banele Mbere/ Instagram )

Major League DJz star Banele Khanya Mbere is facing a R1.19m tax demand from the South African Revenue Service (Sars), with the revenue collector warning that failure to settle the debt could trigger further legal enforcement action, including having his assets put up for auction to recover the debt.

A Sars final letter of demand seen by the Sunday Times shows that the DJ has been called on to settle an overdue amount of just more than R1.19m.

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