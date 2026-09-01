A flavour-packed cultural celebration: win tickets to the Soweto Kota Festival

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A proudly South African favourite takes centre stage as kota lovers gather for two days of bold flavours, creative fillings and township food culture at the Soweto Kota Festival on September 5 and 6.

Event management company Sid Entertainment is proud to announce the return of the Soweto Kota Festival.

Now in its ninth year, the event is taking place on September 5 and 6 at the Elkah Cricket Oval in Rockville, Soweto.

Pulling in over 15,000 people annually, the festival has become a firm favourite for kota lovers and families looking for a fun day out.

Those attending the 2026 edition can look forward to:

A smorgasbord of kota cuisine: About 40 vendors are expected at the event, each showcasing their own kota style, with meals available from as little as R60. There will also be stalls selling drinks, and Ola will be on hand to keep children and those with a sweet tooth satisfied.

About 40 vendors are expected at the event, each showcasing their own kota style, with meals available from as little as R60. There will also be stalls selling drinks, and Ola will be on hand to keep children and those with a sweet tooth satisfied. Live musical performances: Top local artists will take to the stage across two days.

Top local artists will take to the stage across two days. The Best Kota Competition: This annual contest will crown the country’s top kota vendor. In 2025, the title went to 2 Selai, with Zaza’s Eatery and Ko-Boiketlong Situations taking second and third place.

This annual contest will crown the country’s top kota vendor. In 2025, the title went to 2 Selai, with Zaza’s Eatery and Ko-Boiketlong Situations taking second and third place. Brand activations and giveaways from festival partners.

Whether you’re a devoted Kota fan or curious to try your first bite, the festival promises to be a lively celebration of good food, music and entertainment.

Book your tickets now via Computicket.

Aromat joins as flavour partner

This year, Aromat joins the festival as an official flavour partner, bringing its longstanding role in South African kitchens directly into one of the country’s most authentic food and cultural celebrations.

As a household name synonymous with bold, familiar seasoning, Aromat’s involvement is a natural extension of kota culture itself, a dish built on layering flavour into an affordable, much-loved township staple.

“Kota represents everything Aromat stands for: bold flavour, community, and everyday South African pride,” says Dimpho Phoshoko, Aromat spokesperson.

“We’re excited to bring that same spirit of connection to Soweto Kota Festival fans this September, and to celebrate a dish that so many South Africans have grown up loving.”

Throughout the festival weekend, Aromat will host activations for attendees to enjoy, alongside sampling opportunities and interactive brand moments designed to celebrate the flavour-forward spirit of kota.

The partnership also reflects a broader commitment to supporting local food culture and the entrepreneurs who bring it to life, standing alongside the festival’s mission of giving small vendors and “kotapreneurs” a national platform to grow their businesses.

The Soweto Kota Festival is more than an event — it’s a celebration of heritage, community, and the entrepreneurial spirit of Soweto — Sidwell Tshingilane, founder of Soweto Kota Festival

As part of its broader community impact, the festival also provides jobs to more than 40 unemployed youth from around Soweto during the event, forming part of an initiative to support local families.

Sidwell Tshingilane, founder of Soweto Kota Festival, says he is grateful to those who have assisted and continue to assist, as the event would not be possible without their support.

“The Soweto Kota Festival is more than an event — it’s a celebration of heritage, community, and the entrepreneurial spirit of Soweto,” Tshingilane says.

“As we head into our ninth year, we’re excited to welcome media, partners, and fans back to experience what makes this festival so special, together with partners like Aromat [and Renault] who share in that spirit.”

Win tickets to the Soweto Kota Festival

Arena Holdings, the publisher of Sowetan, is giving away 50 double tickets to the Soweto Kota Festival, valid for either Saturday, September 5, or Sunday, September 6.

To stand a chance to win, all you’ve got to do is answer this simple question: where will the Soweto Kota Festival be hosted?

To enter, email your answer, name and contact details, as well as whether you would prefer to win tickets for Saturday or Sunday, to reply@arena.africa by September 3. Don’t forget to include the phrase “Soweto Kota Festival” in the subject line.

Terms and conditions:

The competition closes on Thursday, September 3 2026, at 11.59pm. No persons under the age of 18 may enter.

Winners will be selected via a lucky draw and notified by email.

The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry.

Neither Arena Holdings, Sowetan nor any of its sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees, accept any liability for any oversight.

Prizes are not transferable and/or negotiable.

Winners must collect their tickets from Arena Holdings’ offices in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Winners are responsible for their transport to and from Arena Holdings’ offices when collecting their tickets, and to and from the venue on the day of the event.

By entering this competition you give Arena Holdings and its associated brands permission to send further communication relating to other promotions and competitions.

This article was sponsored by Soweto Kota Festival.