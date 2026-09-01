Between Meetings | Lasizwe on ‘Masked Singer SA’, sale of R3.8m home and his next property

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Lasizwe on ‘Masked Singer SA’, sale of R3.8m home and his next property

Internet sensation Lasizwe Dambuza was unmasked as The Sushi on 'The Masked Singer SA'. Picture: (Supplied)

Content creator Lasizwe Dambuza has been revealed as the celebrity behind the “The Sushi” identity on The Masked Singer SA.

Sowetan spoke to him about being unmasked and the hoopla around the sale of his R3.8m Bryanston home.

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It’s Connie More’s world — and we’re only walking in it

Connie More and Wiseman Zitha. Picture: (Steve Tanchel)

For SMag’s latest digital cover, supermodel Connie More, accompanied by model-turned-actor Wiseman Zitha, showcases chic ways to style spring’s standout shoe, the versatile Birkenstock Boston clog.

Dubbed “The Everyday Icon”, the Boston was first introduced in 1976, and over the past 50 years it has made comfort dressing and everyday wear more stylish.

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Zuluboy is ‘chasing the American dream’ with Timbaland collab contest

Rapper Zuluboy has entered a competition to collaborate with American producer Timbaland. Picture: (Supplied/@zacmodirapula)

Rapper Zuluboy has thrown his hat in the ring to earn a record collaboration with American producer Timbaland through the Orbiiit contest.

Two years ago, at the height of his career, Zuluboy, real name Mxolisi Majozi, decided to pack his bags and migrate across the Atlantic to New York City in the US. He welcomed his fifth child on December 21 2024, and tied the knot on January 28 2025 with his partner of nine years.

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