Between Meetings | Why ‘Emzini’ star Buhle Moletsane is back on the box

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Why ‘Emzini’ star Buhle Moletsane quit corporate job for TV baddie

TV star Buhle Moletsane. (Supplied)

Bombshell Buhle Moletsane believes her breakthrough role playing vixen Lerato in Emzini proves that she is more than the “pretty girl next door”.

After taking a three-year TV hiatus — having starred in Generations, Isibaya and Rhythm City — to work in the corporate world, the 33-year-old actress made her return to the small screen in the e.tv show, and she tells Sowetan what she missed while she was away.

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FNB Art Fair defends prize winner amid copyright claims

2026 FNB Art Fair recipient, Kelebogile Marope. Picture: (supp)

The FNB Art Fair has come to the defence of its 2026 Art Prize recipient, Kelebogile Marope, ahead of the 19th edition launching in Joburg, after accusations of copyright infringement.

In a statement, Africa’s leading and longest-running contemporary art fair detailed its full support for Marope.

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Themba Bavuma’s foundation helps feed 200 vulnerable school kids

Cricketer Temba Bavuma. Picture: (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

The Temba Bavuma Foundation partnered with KFC to expand the Frida Hartley Shelter (FHS) lunchbox project, a nutrition initiative that provides about 200 meals a day to vulnerable schoolchildren.

Bavuma’s foundation has taken on responsibility for the project’s sustainability and fundraising to secure its future.

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