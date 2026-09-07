‘I love women’ — Mpumelelo Mseleku reveals plan for seven wives after marrying Tirelo

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Reality TV star and entrepreneur Mpumelelo Mseleku is beaming with pride after making things official with his long-time partner Tirelo Kale.

Though fans witnessed lobola celebrations unfold on Izingane ZeS’thembu this month, the couple sealed their union earlier this year on February 14 and 15.

“I feel like a man after making things official. I had asked for her hand in marriage before, and her family rejected it, but I left them with a message that I would continue. Tirelo is the first wife. Because I went to her family first to ask for her hand in marriage, I left the cows I had at that time. After that, I went back. I started over,” Mpumelelo told TshisaLIVE.

“I wanted to make sure I do things the right way. Polygamy makes people talk. People are always waiting to see how you do things. It’s easier with the Tswana people. They are not like us Zulus. Once you pay, you are our bride. The white wedding is optional. We Zulus send lobola, and we still have other processes.”

As the son of popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, Mpumelelo has followed in his father’s footsteps.

His supporters have watched him pursue relationships with ex-girlfriend Vuyokazi Nxiweni, who he has two children with; his now wife Tirelo, who he has a son with; and Amahle Biyela, who Mpumelelo revealed is the mother of his fourth child but refused to share more details.

Gushing over his relationship with Tirelo, Mpumelelo said she has stayed by his side even through bad times.

“I’ve been through a lot with Tirelo. She has supported me a lot. There was a time when I had money problems, and she was supportive. A relationship, as much as it is love, is also about money. There was a time I was broke. I went back home, and then I came back and recovered. She didn’t leave me during that time.”

After tying the knot with Tirelo, Mpumelelo said he is aiming to one day have seven wives and 20 children.

“My polygamous marriage is going to grow. I want seven wives. I love women. I don’t have any other reason why I want seven wives.

“Polygamy is not the same as monogamy. You can’t build a polygamous marriage when you’re older. If you do it when you’re older, you will do it in a rush when you don’t have any energy to do it or rectify mistakes. You need to do it while you’re still young, when you have energy for marriage and for the children. I have four children. I want a minimum of 20 in the future.”

TimesLIVE