BETWEEN MEETINGS | Jabulile Majola on dramatic sonic transition from rap to Afro-folk music

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Jabulile Majola on dramatic sonic transition from rap to Afro-folk music

Afro-folk and Afro-soul musician Jabulile Majola. Picture: (Supplied)

Jabulile Majola famously started his career as a rapper before switching to Afro-soul and Afro-folk after 16 years. After his 2025 Isitifiketi project, Majola is entering another chapter with his second album, Ipasi.

He discussed his dramatic sonic transition with Sowetan.

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Orlando Stadium to host Bafana’s Afcon qualifier against Guinea

Bafana Bafana will host Guinea for the Afcon qualifier at Orlando Stadium. Picture: (Phakamisa Lensman)

Pitso Mosimane’s first match in charge in his second stint as Bafana Bafana coach, against Guinea, will take place at Orlando Stadium.

South Africa host the National Elephants in the first match of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on September 26.

A few days later they will face Eritrea, who have taken their home match to the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, as the qualifiers for the tournament to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania (Pamoja) gain momentum.

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