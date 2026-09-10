Between Meetings | Solo and Dineo Langa to host ‘Love Is Blind: SA’

WATCH | Solo and Dineo Langa to host ‘Love Is Blind: SA’
Celebrity couple Dineo and Zothile “Solo” Langa have been given the coveted job of hosting the first season of the reality dating show Love Is Blind: SA.
The announcement was made on Wednesday when Netflix unveiled their local slate as the global streamer celebrated a decade in SA.
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Teboho Hlehlehe gives Basotho blanket a modern upgrade
Lesotho designer Teboho Hlehlehe wants Basotho people to see their culture as something to inherit and preserve, but also as a legacy to keep on building.
The 27-year-old graphic designer from Maseru is among eight young creatives from Lesotho chosen as Aranda’s 2026 Young Basotho Designers cohort.
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