Between Meetings | Solo and Dineo Langa to host ‘Love Is Blind: SA’

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WATCH | Solo and Dineo Langa to host ‘Love Is Blind: SA’

Dineo and Solo Langa in Love is Blind SA (Netflix)

Celebrity couple Dineo and Zothile “Solo” Langa have been given the coveted job of hosting the first season of the reality dating show Love Is Blind: SA.

The announcement was made on Wednesday when Netflix unveiled their local slate as the global streamer celebrated a decade in SA.

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Teboho Hlehlehe gives Basotho blanket a modern upgrade

Aranda's 2026 Young Basotho Designer cohort (supp)

Lesotho designer Teboho Hlehlehe wants Basotho people to see their culture as something to inherit and preserve, but also as a legacy to keep on building.

The 27-year-old graphic designer from Maseru is among eight young creatives from Lesotho chosen as Aranda’s 2026 Young Basotho Designers cohort.

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