Between Meetings | Nonkululeko Mbatha on ‘Isitha’ ending: ‘When one door closes, another opens’

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Nonkululeko Mbatha on ‘Isitha’ ending: ‘When one door closes, another opens’

'Isitha: The Enemy' star Nonkululeko Mbatha (Supplied)

After more than three years, the telenovela Isitha: The Enemy (a spin-off of The Black Door) is coming to an end in April.

TV star Nonkululeko Mbatha, who has captivated TV viewers with her portrayal of Thenjiwe, speaks to Sowetan about what the show did for her career as it approaches its final episode.

Click here to read more.

PAYDAY TO PAYDAY | Wills month advice: leave a legacy, not a mess

If you were to die today, what are you leaving behind?

Is it a legacy that your loved ones can carry forward or is it a mess that will see them drag each other to court as they fight for your assets?

You could have a will but have not told anyone where it is. If you’re 16 and you’ve inherited wealth from your parents, have you spoken to anyone about drawing up a will?

Click here to read more.

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