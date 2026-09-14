Between Meetings | How unemployment led a woman to charcoal farming

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Qualifications failed to get her a job; now Dudu is making money from charcoal

Dudu Skhosana 39, stands next to a pile of Wild black wattle timber tree cut-offs, which she processes into charcoal. (supplied)

A Mpumalanga woman who could not find a job despite having three qualifications turned to business, and today supplies lodges with charcoal cosmetics that her company makes.

Dudu Skhosana has qualifications in paramedicine, instrumentation and business management, yet the 39-year-old from Middelburg could not secure a job. This led to her interest in farming charcoal.

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‘The Four of Us’ star Seipati Mahamu doesn’t believe Lethabo is delulu

The Four of Us stars Seipati Mahamu and Thembinkosi Mthembu. (Supplied)

After Friday’s explosive cliffhanger in The Four of Us that saw the hottest love triangle turn into a square, Seipati Mahamu unpacks the buzzed-about television romance.

Yes, Banzi (Thembinkosi Mthembu) has officially entered the villa. Whether or not her polarising character, Lethabo, has fallen into the trap of desperation or is deserving of Bobbi’s (Sdumo Mtshali) love, TV viewers can agree that Mahamu is acing her role in the daily drama.

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Why good health doesn’t come in a pill

Understanding supplement stacking starts with nutrition, diagnostics, and quality, not quick fixes or confusing online wellness advice. (Natali Hordiiuk/Unsplash)

You’re taking supplements but don’t get maximum benefits. You could be taking them at the wrong time or eating certain foods that reduce how well your body absorbs them.

“A meaningful proportion of synthetic vitamins are excreted before they can be fully utilised, which is why high-dose synthetic supplements sometimes produce vivid results in the bathroom but less measurable results in the body. You may be spending money on supplements that are, quite literally, going to waste,” warns Andy Moore, FoodGrown research & development and quality control manager.

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