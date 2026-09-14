Oprah Winfrey says Las Vegas Sphere show is culmination of her life’s work

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Three performances, scheduled for April 2-4 2027 in Las Vegas, are part of a production called 'Oprah Winfrey’s AHA'. Picture:

By Alicia Powell and Danielle Broadway

US media pioneer Oprah Winfrey will stage a series of live performances at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2027 that she says represent the culmination of decades spent encouraging self-discovery and personal growth through television, publishing and live events.

The three performances, scheduled for April 2-4, are part of a production called Oprah Winfrey’s AHA, a reference to the moments of insight Winfrey has long described as “Aha” moments that have been a recurring theme of her work.

Producers said the two-hour show will combine music, poetry, storytelling and visual art, with appearances by Grammy-winning musician Jacob Collier, poet and author Ocean Vuong, musician Ajeet and gospel singer Wintley Phipps.

Winfrey said the idea took shape after a visit to the Sphere to see rock band U2 perform.

“This is the culmination of everything I’ve wanted to say my whole life to people,” said the talk show host.

‘Wow, this could be used for something bigger than a concert. You can use this to transform the way people see themselves — Oprah Winfrey, US media pioneer

She recalled standing in the venue during the concert, listening to the crowd’s cheers and realising the immersive space could be more than a place for entertainment. For her, it represented a powerful space for human connection, she said.

“I was standing there alone, looking up, going, ‘what just happened?’” she said, describing the moment her vision began to take shape.

“Wow, this could be used for something bigger than a concert. You can use this to transform the way people see themselves,” Winfrey remembered thinking.

Inspired by the experience, she decided to create her own event for the venue. The production draws on themes that have featured prominently throughout Winfrey’s career, including self-discovery, personal growth and human connection.

Winfrey, 72, rose from local television news jobs in Nashville and Baltimore to become one of the most prominent figures in US media through The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran for 25 years. She later built a business empire spanning television, film, publishing and digital media, while becoming a prominent philanthropist and interviewer of world leaders, celebrities and authors.

Live Nation is presenting the event with Winfrey among its executive producers. Presale registration opens on Tuesday, producers said.

Reuters