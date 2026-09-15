Between Meetings | Brenden Praise’s evolution

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The evolution of Brenden Praise — from ‘Idols’ to family man and ‘Masked Singer’

Singer Brenden Praise, who was unmasked as the Pineapple on The Masked Singer SA. Picture: (Supplied)

Where did the time go? It seems like only yesterday Mzansi met crooner Brenden Praise on Idols SA in 2013.

His evolution has been magical — from making major house and gospel hits to becoming the biggest celebrity couple with his wife, Mpoomy Ledwaba.

Click here to read more.

Lady Day serving dishes of tradition and heritage

Food researcher and food curator Langelihle 'Lady Day' Mthembu. Picture: (supp)

Langelihle “Lady Day” Mthembu is redefining what it means to dine with purpose by turning every gathering into a celebration of SA’s indigenous and inherited culinary heritage.

Through curated food experiences, she brings together flavours, stories and traditions that speak to community, identity and carry a distinct cultural symbolism.

Click here to read more.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan