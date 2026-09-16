Between Meetings | How to spring clean your finances

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LISTEN | How to spring clean your finances

Reviewing our finances is important. (123RF)

At the beginning of spring, many of us usher in the new season by packing away heavy blankets, coats, jerseys, and boots.

We give our homes a deep clean and fumigate.

The lounge and bedrooms get a reset. We pack away dark bedding and bring out bright, fun colours to give our bedrooms a refreshing look.

We buy floral candles and fragrances, and then there are the joys of wearing an isigqebhezana (mini skirt) — if you know, you know — and soaking up the sun.

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IN PICS | Zendaya, Colman Domingo, Tyler James Williams ate at the 2026 Emmy Awards

Zendaya at the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: (Jordan Strauss)

The 78th annual Emmy Awards Goated the comedy horror show Widow’s Bay with 14 wins, including gongs for stars Matthew Rhys (Lead Actor), Stephen Root (Supporting Actor), Kate O’Flynn (Supporting Actress) and Betty Gilpin (Guest Actress).

Held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California, in the early hours on Tuesday, local time, it was Rhys’s show, with him also winning Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie for his turn in The Beast in Me. Rhys made history as the first actor to win for two lead acting roles in a single year.

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