Between Meetings | The ‘Do’s & Don’ts’ of Toss and Nadia Nakai’s showmance

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The ‘Do’s & Don’ts’ of Toss and Nadia Nakai’s showmance

Mzansi's IT couple, Nadia Nakai and Toss. (Supplied)

Rapper Nadia Nakai and amapiano superstar Toss are the year’s biggest “are they” or “are they not” celebrity couple.

They enter a new layer of their showmance with their joint six-track EP, Do’s & Don’ts.

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Lawrence Maleka flies SA flag high at Toronto International Film Festival with ‘Future Tense’

Lawrence Maleka as Lwando and Kristen Raath as Lara in Future Tense. (Courtesy of TIFF)

Lawrence Maleka, known for his roles in The River and Lobola Man, is flying the SA flag high at the prestigious 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) underway in Toronto, Canada.

The actor is there for the world premiere of his new film Future Tense, helmed by Jenna Cato Bass, director of Love the One You Love and Flatland. Sowetan caught up with Maleka about the early buzz the film has garnered.

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