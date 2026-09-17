SPOTLIGHT | A bad night out, peasants revolting, CIA operatives, brothers reuniting and celebrating local music

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

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Spotlight celebrates Heritage Month with a cinematic feast of big screen action, rebellious heroes and the sounds that helped shape South African music.

Saving the world is one thing, but being sacrificed to save it is a whole different story. That’s exactly what’s on the menu in the dark comedy Sacrifice. When a glamorous charity gala is hijacked by radicals who believe three human sacrifices into a volcano will prevent the apocalypse, one night out takes an unexpected turn. Directed by Romain Gavras, known for Athena and The World Is Yours, the film features an impressive cast including Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek and John Malkovich. It’s one ancient prophecy, three sacrifices and a very bad night out. Sacrifice is at cinemas nationwide.

From human sacrifices to the battlefield, The Uprising takes us back to 1381 and the Peasants’ Revolt, when ordinary people rose against King Richard II in response to a crippling increase in taxes. Written and directed by Paul Greengrass, the filmmaker behind Captain Phillips and the Bourne movies, this epic period drama stars Andrew Garfield, Woody Norman and Jamie Bell as a rebellion grows into an all-out fight for justice. Rise or die in The Uprising, on at cinemas.

With Heritage Day plans loading, there’s plenty of action and rock n roll on the big screen. In The Fix, former CIA operatives find themselves on the hunt for millions in missing cash, with danger and betrayal following them every step of the way. Starring Zachary Levi and Liam Neeson, it’s a high-stakes action thriller packed with twists.

For music fans, Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger heads backstage with Liam and Noel Gallagher as they embark on their massive reunion tour, giving fans a look at the brothers performing together again after 16 years apart.

From the big screen to the sounds that helped shape South African music, Heritage Month is also a celebration of our musical legacy. Gallo Music is marking September as The Soul Brothers Month as part of its 100-year centenary celebrations, shining a spotlight on the revered kings of mbaqanga. With iconic hits including Xolisa Umoya, Amaphutha and Mama Wami, The Soul Brothers remain a defining force in South African music. Their legacy continues to resonate today, with 1.4-million monthly Spotify streams and more than 2.9-million unique YouTube views in 2026 alone. Decades on, The Soul Brothers’ music continues to play an important part in our cultural soundtrack.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

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