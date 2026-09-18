Entertainment

Between Meetings | Xolile Tshabalala on longevity: ‘Don’t compare yourself to others’

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

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Xolile Tshabalala on longevity: ‘Don’t compare yourself to others’

Xolile Tshabalala assumes her role as Khanyi Adesina on Blood Legacy season two. (Supplied)

Two of Mzansi’s biggest leading ladies, Xolile Tshabalala and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, give Sowetan a glimpse of what to expect when the anticipated second season of Blood Legacy returns on Netflix next Friday.

Click here to read more.

Zolani Mahola unveils plans of upcoming biopic

Zakes Bantwini and Zolani Mahola unite in song. (Supplied)

Music lovers at Zakes Bantwini and Zolani Mahola’s listening session in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, earlier in the week had a front-row seat as two musical worlds collided.

The end result is Where You Are, the duo’s new collaboration rooted in culture and community. Sowetan chats to the pair about how it came about.

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