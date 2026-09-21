Between Meetings | Just 6: from bathroom rehearsals to Grammy recognition

Just 6: from bathroom rehearsals to Grammy recognition
Local band Just 6 started as a sextet rehearsing in a bathroom, and today they are a two-time Grammy-nominated group.
Founded in 2011 in Pretoria, Just 6 has pioneered a signature sound dubbed “Afro-Vocal Play” − blending contemporary jazz, pop, R&B and traditional African rhythms.
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Money lessons every woman in their 20s should know
From skincare, hair and nails to data, transport, family commitments, birthdays, weddings and baby showers, there are plenty of ways for a salary to disappear before you get a chance to save.
For young women trying to build careers and financial independence in a tough economy, learning how to manage money can be just as important as earning it.
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