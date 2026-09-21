Between Meetings | Just 6: from bathroom rehearsals to Grammy recognition

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Just 6: from bathroom rehearsals to Grammy recognition

Members of Just 6. (@VintageFramesgp)

Local band Just 6 started as a sextet rehearsing in a bathroom, and today they are a two-time Grammy-nominated group.

Founded in 2011 in Pretoria, Just 6 has pioneered a signature sound dubbed “Afro-Vocal Play” − blending contemporary jazz, pop, R&B and traditional African rhythms.

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Money lessons every woman in their 20s should know

young attractive and happy successful black afro American woman smiling satisfied domestic accounting business tax and payments in positive financial balance and money success concept (123rf)

From skincare, hair and nails to data, transport, family commitments, birthdays, weddings and baby showers, there are plenty of ways for a salary to disappear before you get a chance to save.

For young women trying to build careers and financial independence in a tough economy, learning how to manage money can be just as important as earning it.

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